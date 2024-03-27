National

Garba's Global Popularity On The Rise: PM Modi

PTI
Updated on:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: File image
Garba is a celebration of life, culture and devotion and it is gladdening to note that its global popularity is on the rise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

The traditional dance form of Gujarat was inscribed on the 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' in December.

"Some time ago, Garba found a place in the @UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list. I am glad that the Certificate of Inscription was presented a few days back in Paris. At the same time, a memorable Garba Night was also held in Paris, which was attended by the Indian community in large numbers," Modi posted on X.

He also shared some photographs of people enjoying garba and a copy of the UNESCO certificate.

