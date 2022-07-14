Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Ganja Worth Rs 8 Lakh Seized In Odisha, One Held

 A team of excise department personnel in Odisha seized ganja worth Rs 8 lakh in Berhampur town on Thursday and arrested a person in this connection, an official said.

Only three days back 1900 kg of dry ganja worth more than Rs one crore was seized Representational image

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 10:14 pm

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the intelligence and enforcement bureau wing of the department intercepted a goods vehicle in Kanshi area and recovered 160 kg of ganja from there, he said.

The contraband was packed in five bags that were kept in a secret chamber of the vehicle, Excise Department's  Deputy Commissioner (South Division) AK Satapathy said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested, and a preliminary investigation suggested that the seized ganja was transported to Kerala from Odisha's Kandhamal district, he said.

In the last month, the sleuths of the excise department, Berhampur had seized 217 kg of ganja from Ambagada on the outskirts of the town.

Tags

National Odisha's Kandhamal District Excise Department's  Deputy Commissioner (South Division) AK Satapathy Excise Department Personnel Odisha Ganja Worth Rs 8 Lakh Berhampur Town
