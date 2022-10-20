Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gadkari Invites Australian Industry Leaders To Invest In Indian Infra Sector

Gadkari and McAllister discussed about the opportunities to deepen the bilateral investment ties between India and Australia especially in the field of net zero emission, transportation and related infrastructure development, it added.

Gadkari Invites Australian Industry Leaders To Invest In Indian Infra Sector
Gadkari Invites Australian Industry Leaders To Invest In Indian Infra Sector

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 6:44 pm

Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday interacted with Australian industry delegates and sought investments in India's infrastructure sector, according to an official statement.

Gadkari is on a three-day official visit to Australia beginning Tuesday. The statement said Gadkari had an interaction with Australian senator Jenny McAllister who is the assistant minister for climate change & energy.

Gadkari and McAllister discussed about the opportunities to deepen the bilateral investment ties between India and Australia especially in the field of net zero emission, transportation and related infrastructure development, it added.

Gadkari also had an interactive discussion with Frank Kwok, Asia Pacific Head, Macquarie Asset Management, and his team.

The statement said the investment landscape and potential collaboration between the two countries were discussed.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Union Road Transport And Highway Minister Australian Delegates Politics Nitin Gadkari New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Priyanka Chopra Visits Kenya Amid Hunger Crisis, Urges People To Donate

Priyanka Chopra Visits Kenya Amid Hunger Crisis, Urges People To Donate