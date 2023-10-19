Sunday, Oct 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Gadkari Inaugurates 418-Feet National Flag At Attari-Wagah Border, Tallest In Country

Home National

Gadkari Inaugurates 418-Feet National Flag At Attari-Wagah Border, Tallest In Country

The Union minister said a surveillance system has been fitted atop the flag which will help the BSF troops keep track of the activities near the border.

Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari Photo: Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

PTI

Updated: 19 Oct 2023 10:47 pm

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated a 418-feet national flag, the tallest in the country, at Attari in Punjab's Amritsar district.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla and senior Border Security Force officials accompanied Gadkari at the function.

The Union minister said a surveillance system has been fitted atop the flag which will help the BSF troops keep track of the activities near the border.

Gadkari was on a Punjab visit to review the progress of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and the Amritsar bypass here.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways also visited the Golden Temple and offered prayers there.

Talking to media persons, he said, "I got the privilege to pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple here today, so I feel blessed. After paying obeisance, I prayed before the Almighty for the well-being, and good health of all Indians and the development of the country."

In the evening, Gadkari watched the retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border along with Mann. He also witnessed the flag-lowering ceremony.

India and Pakistan both lower their respective national flags simultaneously just before sunset.

-With PTI Input

Advertisement

Tags

National Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Politics Inaugurates Attari-Wagah Border National Flag Nitin Gadkari Amritsar Punjab

Related stories

Nitin Gadkari Biopic Will Inspire The New Generation, Says Devendra Fadnavis On Trailer Launch Of Film On Union Minister

By The End Of FY24, Our National Highway Network Will Be Equivalent To The Road Network Of The USA: Nitin Gadkari

'By 2024, India's National Highway Road Network Will Be Equivalent To US': Nitin Gadkari- Interview

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read