G-20 Summit Strengthened India's Global Standing: President Murmu

The scope of India's foreign policy has gone far beyond the "constraints of the past" and New Delhi firmly placed the country's interests before the world even in this era of global disputes and conflicts, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

In her address at a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament, Murmu said the successful hosting of the historic G-20 Summit strengthened India's global standing and that the country's efforts in making the African Union a permanent member of the bloc were widely appreciated.

The President said today India is a leading voice in the world against terrorism.