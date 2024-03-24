Furious Over Being Made Fun Of, Man Stabs Girl Repeatedly In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar | On Cam

A 22-year-old man was arredted for attacking a girl with knife in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, an incident which was caught on camera. The reportedly took place on March 22.
While the CCTV footage of the attack showed the man, identified as Aman, stabbing the girl multiple times, she did not suffer fatal injuries and is said to be out of danger, reports said.
The footage showed passersby intervening to stop the attack and catching the accused.
According to information, the accused carried out the attack after being furious over students in Mukherjee Nagar making fun if him, calling him "crazy" for wandering in the area without doing anything, an indiatoday.in report said.
Aman reportedly told the police that the girl also made fun of him, which prompted him to pick up a knife from a nearby vegetable vendor and attack her in a fit of rage.