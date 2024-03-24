National

Furious Over Being Made Fun Of, Man Stabs Girl Repeatedly In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar | On Cam

While the CCTV footage of the attack showed the man, identified as Aman, stabbing the girl multiple times, she did not suffer fatal injuries and is said to be out of danger, reports said.

Outlook Web Desk
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
The girl is said to be out of danger Photo: Screen grab from video posted on X/ANI
A 22-year-old man was arredted for attacking a girl with knife in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, an incident which was caught on camera. The reportedly took place on March 22.

The footage showed passersby intervening to stop the attack and catching the accused.

According to information, the accused carried out the attack after being furious over students in Mukherjee Nagar making fun if him, calling him "crazy" for wandering in the area without doing anything, an indiatoday.in report said.

Aman reportedly told the police that the girl also made fun of him, which prompted him to pick up a knife from a nearby vegetable vendor and attack her in a fit of rage.

