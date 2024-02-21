Fundamental Rights Under Attack, But Govt Not Bothered About Progressive Ideology: Sharad Pawar

Senior politician Sharad Pawar has claimed fundamental rights are under attack in the country and the government is not bothered about progressive ideology.

A united stand should be taken against "regressive" powers, he said addressing a function on Tuesday after unveiling the memorial of slain Leftist leader Govind Pansare in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city.

"Today, power is being misused, free voice suppressed, restrictions are brought on free writing, and news channels are being blocked. This means those in power are not bothered about the attacks on fundamental rights," Pawar alleged.