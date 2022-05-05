Thursday, May 05, 2022
From Oct 1, Delhiites To Get Electricity Subsidy If Opted: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will now ask people whether they want to avail subsidy on electricity.

Updated: 05 May 2022 5:30 pm

From October 1, the Delhi government will provide subsidy on electricity to consumers who opt for the scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. The Delhi consumers at present get "zero" power bill up to 200 units of electricity and a subsidy of Rs 800 on consuming 201 to 400 units of power per month.

"The Delhi government will now ask people whether they want to avail subsidy on electricity. From October 1, only those consumers who opt for it will be provided the subsidy," he said during an online briefing.

(With PTI inputs)

