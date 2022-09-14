Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Freelance Journalist Attacked In Mumbai By Drug Addict

A 33-year-old freelance journalist was stabbed and injured by a man after the former asked him not to consume drugs in suburban Tilak Nagar, police said on Wednesday.  

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 10:25 pm

The victim, Mohan Dubey, had scolded Yusuf Sheikh a fortnight ago for consuming drugs with his friend. 

"Sheikh bore the grudge against Dubey and attacked him on Tuesday late at night with a sharp weapon," the official said. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Krishnakant Upadhyay, zone six, said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder).

The accused is yet to be arrested, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

