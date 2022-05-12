Thursday, May 12, 2022
Four Killed As Car Overturns After Hitting Road Divider In Jharkhand

It occurred when the victims were going to Urmal village after attending a wedding ceremony in Ramgarh area of the district, he said.

Car hit a road divider and overturned in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Representational Image

Updated: 12 May 2022 1:10 pm

Four members of a marriage party were killed and several others injured on Thursday after their car hit a road divider and overturned in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police said.  

The accident took place near Chilgu village under the Chandil Police Station limits, after the driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit the road divider, a senior officer said. It occurred when the victims were going to Urmal village after attending a wedding ceremony in Ramgarh area of the district, he said.

Three persons were killed on the spot, while the injured were taken to a nearby health centre, where doctors referred them to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur, the officer said. One person succumbed to his injuries in the health facility, he added.  

(With PTI inputs)

