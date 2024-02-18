Four Dead, 10 Injured As Truck Hits Tempo In Amravati

Four persons on their way to a cricket match died in Amravati in Maharashtra on Sunday morning when their tempo was hit by a truck, a police official said.

The tempo had 21 members of a cricket team from Amravati city and the accident took place at Shingnapur Phata in Nandgaon Khandeshwar taluka at around 7:30am, Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said.