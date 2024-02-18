National

Four Dead, 10 Injured As Truck Hits Tempo In Amravati

The tempo had 21 members of a cricket team from Amravati city and the accident took place at Shingnapur Phata in Nandgaon Khandeshwar taluka at around 7:30am, Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said.

PTI
PTI

February 18, 2024

Four persons on their way to a cricket match died in Amravati in Maharashtra on Sunday morning when their tempo was hit by a truck, a police official said.

The tempo had 21 members of a cricket team from Amravati city and the accident took place at Shingnapur Phata in Nandgaon Khandeshwar taluka at around 7:30am, Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said.

"Four persons died on the spot, while 10 sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. The truck driver has been arrested," the SP said. 

The tempo was on its way to Yavatmal for a cricket match when the incident occurred, he added.

