National

Five Killed In Car-Bus Collision In Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur

The occupants of the car were returning from a temple in Thirukadaiyur when a state government bus proceeding to Tiruchirappalli from Tiruppur came in the opposite direction and both the vehicles collided head on near Olapalayam on the national highway early today, police said.

Advertisement

ACP Among Two Killed In Road Accident In Punjab's Ludhiana
info_icon

Five members of a family including a three-month-old girl child were killed when the car in which they were travelling in collided head on with a state government bus near Olapalayam in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The occupants of the car were returning from a temple in Thirukadaiyur when a state government bus proceeding to Tiruchirappalli from Tiruppur came in the opposite direction and both the vehicles collided head on near Olapalayam on the national highway early today, police said.

Chandrasekaran, 60, of Nallikaundan Nagar, his wife Chitra, 57, his elder daughter-in-law Aruvivithra, 30, the latter’s three-months old daughter, and his younger son Ilavarasan, 26, who was driving the car, died instantly due to the impact of the collision.

Advertisement

Chandrasekaran’s elder son and husband of Aruvivithra, Sasidharan, has been admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: INDIA Bloc Seat Deal Final In Maharashtra; AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Joins TMC Protest In Delhi
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him