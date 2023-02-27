First PU Exams Postponed Due To PM’s Roadshow In Belagavi

The first pre-university exams were postponed in the district on Monday given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Belagavi where he held a 10 km long road show.



The PU Board had earlier announced holding the history, physics, and basic mathematics examinations on Monday.



However, given Modi’s visit, the deputy director of the PU Education Department issued a circular on February 24 saying that the exams have been postponed and will now be held on March six.



The Congress national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the move to postpone the exams.