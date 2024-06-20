National

First Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session To Commence On June 21

While the session is expected to be a short one of two days, during which the MLAs will be sworn in and the election of speaker and deputy speaker will take place, a government source said that the duration will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee.

File Image
First Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session To Commence On June 21 | Photo: File Image
info_icon

The first session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly after the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena came to power in the state will be convened on June 21.

While the session is expected to be a short one of two days, during which the MLAs will be sworn in and the election of speaker and deputy speaker will take place, a government source said that the duration will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee.

Though it was initially decided that the assembly would be convened on June 24, it has been advanced to Friday.

Ahead of the session commencement, Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday administered the oath of office to senior TDP leader G Butchaiah Chowdary as Pro-tem Speaker.

Before swearing in at Raj Bhavan as Pro-tem Speaker, Chowdary took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

A host of ministers and officials attended the event.

Chowdary represents the Rajahmundry Rural constituency.

According to TDP sources, senior party leader and Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyanna Patrudu is likely to be elected as the Speaker.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly is 175-member strong.

The NDA alliance swept the 2024 polls and won a large majority of 164 assembly seats.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Monsoon Advances In Most Parts Of North Bengal, Forecast For Heavy Rain
  2. First Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session To Commence On June 21
  3. CPI (M) Demands Scrapping Of NTA, High-Level Probe Into Alleged NEET Irregularities
  4. Amazon's Gurugram Warehouse Ordeal: Long Shifts & Heatwave
  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Elections: President Murmu Appoints Bhartruhari Mahtab As Protem Speaker
Entertainment News
  1. 'Didn't Get Paid That Much': Witty Sheeba Chaddha Declines To Share Spoilers On 'Mirzapur 3'
  2. Ahead Of 12th Anniversary Of 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', Jameel Khan Revisits SP Office Scene'
  3. Pavail Gulati To Play Boxer In His Next Movie, Starts Prepping Up
  4. Alia Bhatt Wakes Up Celeb Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala ‘Early In The Morning’
  5. Daredevil Rohit Shetty Relives His Teens By Doing ‘Raw, Real Stunts’
Sports News
  1. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024, Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Falls After Fifty, Hardik Pandya Eye For Big Total
  2. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Why Indian Players Are Wearing Black Armbands - Know Here
  3. England Vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Bukayo Saka Insists There Is More To Come From The Three Lions
  4. Austria Vs Poland, Euro 2024: Ralf Ragnick Expects 'Exceptional' Robert Lewandowski To Start
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia End In 1-1 Draw With Slovania In Euro 2024, England Take On Denmark
World News
  1. Is This Summer Going To Be Hotter Than Ever? Find Out With HeatRisk Map
  2. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
  3. Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte Set To Replace Jens Stoltenberg As NATO Secretary-General
  4. Amid Spats In Netanyahu's Cabinet, IDF Spokesperson States Hamas 'Cannot Be Eliminated'
  5. You Can Buy A Vintage House In This Italian Township For Just €3; Here’s How
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia End In 1-1 Draw With Slovania In Euro 2024, England Take On Denmark
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths