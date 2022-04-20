Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Fire Breaks Out Ghazipur Landfill In East Delhi

A fire had broken out at the Ghazipur dumping yard recently following which a huge cloud of smoke had enveloped the region and its neighbouring areas. 

Fire Breaks Out Ghazipur Landfill In East Delhi
Massive fire at Delhis Ghazipur landfill AP Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 9:20 pm

A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. A call about the fire was received around 4.07 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The fire-fighting operations are underway, he said. A fire had broken out at the Ghazipur dumping yard recently following which a huge cloud of smoke had enveloped the region and its neighbouring areas. The blaze was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out. 

Related stories

CJI Ramana Hails Gallant Services Of Delhi Fire Services Personnel

Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Violence: Man Arrested For Opening Fire, Another Accused's Family Attacks Police

Tags

National Fire Ghanzipur Cloud Of Smoke Neighbouring Areas Enveloped The Region Landfill Delhi Fire Service Fire-fighting Operations Blaze
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Environmental Studies Is Great Career Choice For Students And Growth Area For Educators

Why Environmental Studies Is Great Career Choice For Students And Growth Area For Educators

Patna's Long Forgotten Nightlife Of Tawaifs And Bordellos

Patna's Long Forgotten Nightlife Of Tawaifs And Bordellos