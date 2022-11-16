Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

FIR Against Mumbai Cop For Raping His Colleague Under Pretext Of Marriage

An FIR has been registered against a 29-year-old police sub-inspector (PSI) in Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping his colleague under the pretext of marrying her, an official said on Tuesday.

Minor girl kidnapped, raped in Madhya Pradeshs Indore
Minor girl kidnapped, raped in Madhya Pradeshs Indore Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 7:02 am

An FIR has been registered against a 29-year-old police sub-inspector (PSI) in Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping his colleague under the pretext of marrying her, an official said on Tuesday.

The case was registered against the PSI, posted in Mumbai, at Rabale police station under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 377 (unnatural sex). 

No arrest is made so far. 

The accused and the complainant (30) were together for training in the Nashik facility.  

The complainant alleged the accused raped her between 2019 and 2022 in Nashik, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai under the pretext of marrying her. 

The accused refused to marry the woman cop and threatened to defame her, following which she approached the police.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Paul Haggis Fined Additional $2.5 Million In Punitive Damages In Rape Trial

MP: 78-Year-Old Woman Beggar Raped In Bhopal; One Held

Nine-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Brutally Raped At Construction Site In Indore, Condition Critical

Tags

National FIR Has Been Registered Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (Punishment For Rape) And 377 (unnatural Sex) 29-year-old Police Sub-inspector (PSI) Navi Mumbai Allegedly Raping His Colleague Threatened To Defame Her
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers

Disney Plans To Freeze Hiring, Sack Employees Amid Economic Instability: Report

Disney Plans To Freeze Hiring, Sack Employees Amid Economic Instability: Report