Farooq Informs ED He Is Not In Srinagar, Wont Depose On Tuesday

He was asked to depose at the ED office in Srinagar on Tuesday, but sources said he is currently in Jammu.

The 86-year-old politician was last called by the central agency in this case on January 11 but he did not appear then as well.

The ED investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. The former chief minister was charge-sheeted by the Enforcement Directorate in this case in 2022.