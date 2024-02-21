Farmers' Protest Turns Violent: 21-Year-Old Killed, Many Injured| What We Know

The farmers' protest resumed today after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha rejected the Centre's proposal. Much like last week, the protest turned violent when police attacked farmers with tear gas.
Several farmers were injured and one 24-year-old farmer was killed on Wednesday. The farmer identified as Subhkaran Singh reportedly died near the Khanauri border from a head injury.
“We condemn the atrocities carried out by Haryana Police on protesting farmers at Khanauri and Shambhu borders. Many of our farmers have suffered injuries and several are missing,” Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee head Sarwan Singh Pandher said during a press conference on the scuffle between protesting farmers and Haryana Police.
He added: “In view of the situation, we have decided to halt our ‘Delhi Chalo’ march for the next two days. In these two days, we will meet the families of injured and missing farmers and will decide on our future course of action.”
On Wednesday, visuals from the Shambhu border showed thousands of farmers getting ready to break through barriers using bulldozers and earthmovers. Police fired tear gas as the protesters tried to move forward. This time, farmers appeared better equipped, wearing masks, gloves, and safety suits to shield themselves from the tear gas.
On the other hand, Haryana Police alleged that the farmer protesters surrounded the police from all sides by pouring chilli powder in the stubble, attacked the policemen using sticks and maces along with stone pelting at Khanauri border.
“Around 12 policemen were seriously injured. Appeal to the protesters for peace,” the police added.
Thousands of farmers who began marching to Delhi on February 13th were stopped at the Haryana border, where clashes with security forces erupted. Since then, they've been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana.
Leaders of the farmers' unions on Monday, rejected the government's proposal to buy some crops at assured prices on a five-year contract, saying the offer was "not in their interest".
The government had proposed buying pulses, maize and cotton at guaranteed floor prices - also known as Minimum Support Price or MSP - through cooperatives for five years.
The farmers, however, say that they will not give up on their demand for a "legal guarantee for MSP on all 23 crops".
In Delhi, security has been tightened and large gatherings have been banned for a month.