Social media users booked in Hyderabad for circulating false electoral roll claims.
Complaint filed by Assistant Electoral Registration Officer Syed Yahiya Kamal.
Election officials warn against sharing unverified voter information.
Several social media users have been booked by the Madhura Nagar police for allegedly circulating false information regarding electoral rolls, officials said.
According to PTI, the case follows a complaint filed by Syed Yahiya Kamal, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency and Assistant Municipal Commissioner of Yousufguda Circle–19, GHMC. The complaint alleged that certain individuals were spreading posts claiming that some film actresses were listed in the electoral rolls with altered addresses, photographs, and invalid EPIC numbers.
Election officials have urged the public not to believe or share unverified information concerning electoral rolls. They warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading false or misleading content that could influence the election process, PTI reported.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing.
(With inputs from The Hindu)