'Exercised Right Of Self Defence': Embassy Of Iran In India Defends Country's Attack On Israel

The Embassy of Iran in India defended the Islamic regime's actions, asserting that Iran was exercising its inherent right to self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the UN Charter, following its first direct military assault against Israel.

In a deadly aerial attack, hundreds of missiles and drones from Iran lights Israel's night sky on April 14
Iran fired its air defence systems as explosions were heard near an air base close to Isfahan, sparking concerns of a potential Israeli attack in response to Tehran's recent drone and missile strike on early Friday morning.

Follow For Iran-Israel Tension LIVE Updates

The Embassy in a statement explained, “Iran, as a responsible member of the United Nations, emphasizing its commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the rule of law, in response to the Zionist regime’s heinous military aggression and unlawful use of force against diplomatic premises of Uran in Damascus on 1st April 2024, implemented its inherent right of self-defense in accordance with the Article 51 of the UN Charter on 14th April 2024."

The statement further said, “Taking into account that while Zionist regime in a grave violation of UN charter and basic norms of international law, committed a terrorist attack against a well-known diplomatic and protected premises of Iran in Syria, but the Islamic Republic of Iran exercised its inherent right of self defence in full compliance with the relevant rules and regulations, and only targeted military objectives and army bases, without harm, injury or suffering for the civilians."

Tehran's reply followed an attack on Iran's embassy in Damascus on April 2.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the tragic loss of seven of its members, including senior officers Mohammed Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi.

A battery of Israel's Iron Dome defence missile system
US, UK Issue New Sanctions On Iran In Response To Tehran's Weekend Attack On Israel

BY Associated Press

Iran - Israel tension

The tensions have stayed high since the attack on Israel on Saturday, as it continues its conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and conducts strikes against Iran in Syria.

An Iranian government official and Iran's state-run television broadcaster have indicated that drone attacks may have targeted certain locations, reported AP.

IRNA said the defences fired across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds.

In particular, IRNA said air defences fired at a major air base in Isfahan, which long has been home to Iran's fleet of American-made F-14 Tomcats — purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Israel vows to respond to Iran's unprecedented attack
Netanyahu Brushes Off Calls For Restraint, Saying Israel Will Decide How To Respond To Iran's Attack

BY Associated Press

The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies also reported the sound of blasts, without giving a cause. State television acknowledged “loud noise" in the area.

(With AP inputs)

