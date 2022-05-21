Saturday, May 21, 2022
Excise Duty On Fuel Reduced: Goa CM Hails Union Government

The Narendra Modi government cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, while it also decided to give Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant in Mumbai PTI Photo

Updated: 21 May 2022 10:38 pm

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Central government to lower the prices of petrol and diesel in order to give relief to common citizens reeling under record inflation.

"I welcome the decisions announced by Union Finance Minister Smt @nirmalasitharaman ji for reduction of Central Excise Duty on Petrol which will reduce prices of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre."

"And providing a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder to 9 cr beneficiaries. The @narendramodi Govt is committed to extend relief for the common people,' he said in another tweet.

-With PTI Input

