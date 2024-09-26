Ex-Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, Jailed Since June 2023, Granted Bail By SC | What's The Case

Following this, a man identified as Devasagayam lodged a complaint on October 29, 2015, with the Chennai Police against 10 people, alleging that that he had paid Rs 2.6 lakh to a conductor named to secure the job of conductor in the Transport Corporation for his son, however, his son did not get the job. The complaint said that when he confronted the conductor - Palani - he was directed to several other people. When he demanded a refund of his money, he was turned away, the report mentioned.