Monday, May 30, 2022
Ex-Himachal Minister Roop Singh Dead

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over his passing away, a spokesman said in a press note.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over his passing away

Updated: 30 May 2022 10:38 am

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Roop Singh died Sunday at his native village in Sirmour district. He was 95. The former Panchayati Raj and Public Relations Minister breathed his last at his native village Nohradhar in Sirmour district. 

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over his passing away, a spokesman said in a press note. In his condolence message, the chief minister said Roop Singh was a popular leader of the area and would always be remembered by the people of the state.

(With PTI inputs)

