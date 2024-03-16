Ex-Bureaucrat Navneet Kumar Sehgal Is New Prasar Bharati Chairman

"...the President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, is pleased to appoint Shri Navneet Kumar Sehgal, IAS (retd) as the Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board with effect from the date of his assuming charge of the post for a term of three years or until he attains the age of seventy years, whichever is earlier," an order dated March 15, 2024, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.