Ex-BJP Minister Jaynarayan Vyas Joins Congress Ahead Of Gujarat Polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot also welcomed Vyas into the party. Vyas was a minister in the BJP government in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister. 

Jaynarayan Vyas Joins Congress
Updated: 28 Nov 2022 12:46 pm

Former Gujarat minister Jaynarayan Vyas, who resigned from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party earlier this month, joined the opposition Congress on Monday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge inducted 75-year-old Vyas into the party in Ahmedabad.

He resigned from the BJP on November 5. Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly are scheduled on December 1 and 5. 

He resigned from the BJP on November 5. Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly are scheduled on December 1 and 5. 

(With PTI Inputs)

