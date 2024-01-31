National

‘Everything Good’ Between New Delhi, Male: Maldives Envoy

Maldives Ambassador to India Ibrahim Shaheeb made the remark over the relations between New Delhi and Male as he arrived at Parliament on the first day of the Budget session.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

January 31, 2024

AP : Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. AP

Maldives Ambassador to India Ibrahim Shaheeb on Wednesday said “everything is good” between New Delhi and Male as the two countries recently witnessed a rift in diplomatic ties.

Shabeeb’s remarks are significant considering the diplomatic tussle between the two countries, after the three Maldivian ministers made derogatory comments against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trio had inferred that PM Modi promoted Lakshadweep as an alternate tourist destination to Maldives after he had posted stunning pictures of the archipelago. Maldives is highly dependent on tourism and thousands of tourists from India visit the island nation every year.

Shaheeb reportedly made the remark over the relations between New Delhi and Male as he arrived at Parliament on the first day of the Budget session.

Earlier this month, Shaheeb was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs amid the row between the two countries.

Advertisement

Relations between India and Maldives have gone down after President Mohamed Muizzu rose to power in the island nation. Muizzu is considered pro-Chinese and also urged India to vacate its security forces from the island nation by March 15. He has also indicated reducing dependence on India in various areas, including medical services.

Muizzu, who came to power on the back of an "India Out" campaign, also made China his first port of call after becoming the president against earlier trend when the island country’s new President used to visit India first after assuming power.

Advertisement

"We may be small, but this doesn't give them the licence to bully us," Muizzu had said, in an apparent reference to India, after he returned from his China trip.

Muizzu's hardened anti-India stance has led the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), which holds a majority in the Parliament, to initiate proceedings to impeach the President.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement