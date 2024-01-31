‘Everything Good’ Between New Delhi, Male: Maldives Envoy

Maldives Ambassador to India Ibrahim Shaheeb on Wednesday said “everything is good” between New Delhi and Male as the two countries recently witnessed a rift in diplomatic ties.

Shabeeb’s remarks are significant considering the diplomatic tussle between the two countries, after the three Maldivian ministers made derogatory comments against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trio had inferred that PM Modi promoted Lakshadweep as an alternate tourist destination to Maldives after he had posted stunning pictures of the archipelago. Maldives is highly dependent on tourism and thousands of tourists from India visit the island nation every year.