Even After Ram Temple Construction, Those Living In Negativity Not Leaving Path Of Hatred: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the opposition Congress, saying they (its leaders) continue to live in negativity and are not ready to leave the path of hatred even when the grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya.

These are the same people who raised questions on the existence of Lord Ram and created hurdles in the construction of his temple, Modi said."And today, when a grand temple has been constructed at (Lord Ram's) birthplace, when the entire country is happy with it, the people who live in negativity are not leaving the path of hatred," the PM said.

He was speaking at a public function at Tarabh in Gujarat's Mehsana district after inaugurating the Valinath Mahadev temple and offering prayers there. PM Modi said this is the time when the work of God and work of nation are going on at a very fast pace.

On one hand temples are being built in the country, while on the other hand lakhs of houses are being made for the poor, he said. PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects costing more than Rs 8,350 crore.