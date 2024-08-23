'Evasive Answers, Just Conclusion': CBI Justifies Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest In Excise Policy Case

"As far as the averments regarding interim bail on medical grounds is concerned, it is humbly submitted that regarding the ailments, the treatment can be provided at the Tihar Jail hospital or any of its referral hospital as per jail rules & manuals, which is being already done. No case has been made out by the Petitioner to be released on medical bail, which ought to be granted only if the treatment is not possible in the jail," CBI's affidavit read.