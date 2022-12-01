Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish

Home National

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish

According to Nitish Kumar, the Bihar government has taken several steps to promote movie production in the state due to its enormous potential and possibilities.

Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 10:55 pm

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said there are enormous potential and possibilities for film-making in Bihar, and his government has taken several measures to promote movie production in the state.

“A state-of-the-art film city is already being constructed by the state government in Rajgir, besides developing Shekhodevra in Nawada. Natural cinematic treasures in the state are enough to attract filmmakers. Now, the ease of film-making and facilitating full institutional support to filmmakers must be enhanced in the state,” Kumar said.

Films promote tourism and generate employment for the people of Bihar, the CM said, adding, movies also portray the state's rich culture and traditions.

Earlier in the day, during a meeting, officials briefed Kumar about the key features of the draft Bihar Film Promotion Policy, which includes financial incentives for film-making in the state, special subsidy for regional cinema, single-window clearance for all government permissions, security and safety arrangements.

At the Indian International Film Festival in Goa, the state’s Minister for Art and Culture Jitendra Kumar Rai had said last week that the Nitish Kumar government was giving final touches to the policy.

Tags

National Nitish Kumar Patna Chief Minister Of Bihar Bihar Government Film-Making Bihar Film Promotion Policy Goa RAJGIR
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’