Elon Musk Just Met His Indian Fan From Pune And Desi Twitter Can't Keep Calm

It's not often that one gets to meet their favourite celebrities outside of Twitter and in real life. But that's exactly what happened to an Indian techie fan of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Fans and followers of Musk may be aware of his Indian Twitter friend Pranay Pathole. Pune-based Pathole is often tagged by Musk (and vice versa) on Twitter, be it in posts or comments. Well, it seems Pathole, who has been a long-term fan of the SpaceX chief, is finally getting his due. In a recent post on Twitter, the Indian techie shared a photo with Musk himself, posing inside the Tesla Gigafactory in Texas.

Pathole took to the microblogging site where a majority of his interactions with Musk have taken place over the years and shared the photo along with his experience of finally getting to meet his idol. "Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions," Pathole wrote.

It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions 💕 pic.twitter.com/TDthgWlOEV — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) August 22, 2022

The post, which has over 48k likes and hundreds of retweets, has left millions of Musk's Indian fans as well as Pathole's well-wishers thrilled. "The feeling of meeting someone whom you have admired for so long, would be nothing less than seeing God," one user posted. Others congratulated him on the meeting.

Musk's Indian friend

If you're wondering how Pathole, a techie from India, became such fast friends with Musk, here's a look at how the duo got to know each other. It all started in 2018 when Pathole was a software engineering student studying at the University of Pune when he first tweeted out to Musk.

An user on Reddit posted, "When getting into the car in the rain, the wipers auto setting triggers when you open the door, which proceeds to dump all the water on the windshield into the car and you.Hopefully future update will fix it" @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/hPx8KIBoTd — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) January 9, 2018

Fixed in next release — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2018

The first tweet was regarding glitches in the new Tesla model which Pathole had requested Musk to fix. Musk, who is active on Twitter and has a massive following, responded to the tweet, thus starting a relationship that has spanned years and moved on from the online world to the real world.

Since then, Pathole has tweeted several times tagging Musk on commenting on his posts and has been sure to get a response from Musk.

Twitter claims less than 5% of their users are fake/spam/bots. It seems like that number is at least 4-5x more. The lowest estimate is ~20% of their users are fake/spam accounts. Elon, what do you think could be highest estimate as to how many fake accounts are present? 50%? — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 17, 2022

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

Damn dude, getting that Elon reply — Andrew Manganelli (@AndyManganelli) January 9, 2018

While Pathole's dreams may have come true, thousands of Musk's fans in India have been waiting with bated breath for Tesla's entry into India for years. While the tech czar has made multiple promises in the past to launch the flagship line of eco-friendly cars in India, reports in May suggested that the company has currently put its India launch plans on hold. Nevertheless, several unofficial Tesla fan clubs continue to operate in the country. Will Pathole's meeting with the Tesla CEO bring new hopes fore Tesla fans in India? Only time and Musk can tell.