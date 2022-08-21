Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Eleven New Cases Take Covid-19 Tally Of Andamans To 10,563

The administration has conducted over 7.69 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.37 per cent, he added.

Eleven New Cases Take Covid-19 Tally Of Andamans To 10,563
Eleven New Cases Take Covid-19 Tally Of Andamans To 10,563

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 2:42 pm

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the tally to 10,563, a health department official said on Sunday.

All the fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The Union Territory now has 46 active patients, and all of them are undergoing home quarantine.

Related stories

Covid: 9 Fresh Cases In Ladakh

Assam Reports 119 New Covid Cases, Tally At 7,43,551

Chhattisgarh Sees 167 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally Now 1,513

Three persons recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 10,388.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The administration has conducted over 7.69 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.37 per cent, he added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Andaman & Nicobar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?

Is Laal Singh Chaddha Boycott A Gandhian Campaign?

Is Laal Singh Chaddha Boycott A Gandhian Campaign?