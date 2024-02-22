National

Elect Modi Once Again To Make India Developed Nation, Vishwa Guru: Amit Shah

Sounding the poll bugle at a rally at Janjgir in the BJP-ruled state, Amit Shah also hit out at the Congress, accusing it of delaying the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya for 75 years.

PTI
PTI

February 22, 2024

Amit Shah urged the people of Chhattisgarh to elect PM Modi for a third term
info_icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people of Chhattisgarh to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term in office to make India a developed nation, and 'Bharat Mata' a 'Vishwa Guru'.

Sounding the poll bugle at a rally at Janjgir in the BJP-ruled state, he also hit out at the Congress, accusing it of delaying the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya for 75 years.

"The coming (Lok Sabha) elections will decide the future of the country. These elections are to make India a completely developed nation, and to make Bharat Mata (Mother India) a Vishwa Guru (world teacher)," the senior BJP leader said.

The BJP won ten out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014 and nine in 2019, Shah noted, adding that in the recent assembly elections people voted his party to power with a thumping majority.

"The incompetent (Congress) government neither controlled Naxalism, nor did it ensure justice to the people. It committed corruption and did injustice to the people, who then ousted it from power," Shah said.

Among other things, the Modi government provided tap water connections to 60 crore poor people in the country including 38 lakh households in Chhattisgarh in the last ten years, he said.

The Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government in the state has completed 30 percent of "Modi ki guarantee" (BJP's poll promises) so far, the Union minister claimed.

Modi himself is a guarantee, and he should be elected once again so that India becomes the third largest economy in the world, Shah said.

"Chhattisgarh is Lord Ram's Nanhihal (place of one's mother's parents). But the Congress did not resolve the 550-year-old (Ram Mandir) issue in the last 75 years. But Modi solved it and performed consecration of Ram Lalla (lord Ram's idol) in Ayodhya," he added.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement