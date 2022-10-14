Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Eight Flights Diverted At Mumbai Airport Due To Heavy Rains

"Due to bad weather conditions, as a precaution, around eight flights were diverted to nearby airports. CSMIA advises all its passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines," the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said in a statement.

Heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall Getty Images

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 9:30 pm

As many as eight flights were diverted at the city's airport on Friday due to heavy rains and low visibility conditions.

"Due to bad weather conditions, as a precaution, around eight flights were diverted to nearby airports. CSMIA advises all its passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines," the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said in a statement.

Owing to inclement weather due to extreme downpour of rain and low visibility, it pro-actively informed all passengers of flight reschedules and provided refreshments for the flyers awaiting to board, the statement added.

Several parts of Mumbai, especially the eastern suburbs, received heavy rains on Friday evening.

The city received 8.23 mm of rainfall, western suburbs 19.72 mm and eastern suburbs 27.66 mm of rainfall since 8 am. Some areas in eastern suburbs received up to 62 mm of rainfall, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). 

(With PTI Inputs)

