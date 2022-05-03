Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with fervour in Telangana

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour across Telangana on Tuesday. With COVID-19 restrictions no longer in place, the faithful freely made their way to mosques to offer prayers.

Eid-ul-Fitr Photograph by Hardik Chhabra/Outlook

Updated: 03 May 2022 7:05 pm

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour across Telangana on Tuesday. With COVID-19 restrictions no longer in place, the faithful freely made their way to mosques to offer prayers. The devout attended prayers in large numbers at Mir Alam Eidgah, Hockey Ground at Masab Tank and other places in the city. 

Several Telangana ministers, including Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Sanat Nagar in Hyderabad, Errabelli Dayakar Rao at Thorrur in Mahabubabad district, attended the prayers.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and other leaders conveyed greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Police made elaborate security arrangements at mosques, open grounds and crowded areas in the city. Traffic restrictions were imposed to avoid congestion for the devout. The curbs were lifted soon after the prayers, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

While reviewing security arrangements, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand was seen celebrating Eid with children at Eidgah near Miralam and interacted with those present on the occasion. Along with other officers, Anand conveyed wishes and distributed sweets.

-With PTI Input

