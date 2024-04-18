Education Ministry Appoints New Directors For 6 IITs

The Union Education Ministry on Thursday announced new directors for six IITs across the country. The ministry has appointed Manindra Agarwal as IIT-Kanpur director, while as Avinash Kumar Agarwal has been made head of IIT-Jodhpur.
Agrawal was a professor at IIT-Kanpur's Department of Computer Science and Engineering.
Devendra Jalihal has been appointed as director of IIT-Guwahati, while as Sukumar Mishra has been appointed as IIT-Dhanbad director and DS Katti has been appointed as director of IIT-Goa.
The ministry has also made Amit Patra as director of IIT-BHU.