Education Ministry Appoints New Directors For 6 IITs

The ministry had appointed Manindra Agarwal as IIT-Kanpur director, while as Avinash Kumar Agarwal has been made head of IIT-Jodhpur.

PTI
File photo of IIT-Kanpur.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
The Union Education Ministry on Thursday announced new directors for six IITs across the country. The ministry has appointed Manindra Agarwal as IIT-Kanpur director, while as Avinash Kumar Agarwal has been made head of IIT-Jodhpur.

Agrawal was a professor at IIT-Kanpur's Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

"Avinash Kumar Agarwal, professor at IIT-Kanpur's Department of Mechanical Engineering, has been appointed as the director of IIT-Jodhpur," reports said.

Devendra Jalihal has been appointed as director of IIT-Guwahati, while as Sukumar Mishra has been appointed as IIT-Dhanbad director and DS Katti has been appointed as director of IIT-Goa.

"Sukumar Mishra has been appointed as the director of IIT-Dhanbad while DS Katti will be the new head of IIT-Goa," report said.

The ministry has also made Amit Patra as director of IIT-BHU.

