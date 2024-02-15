ED Issues Summonses To TMC Leaders Dev, Mukul Roy In Money Laundering Cases

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued summonses to two Trinamool Congress leaders, including MP and popular Bengali actor Dev, for questioning in connection with its probes into money laundering cases, an official said.

The probe agency summoned TMC Ghatal MP Dev aka Dipak Adhikari over his alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to a cattle smuggling scam, asking him to appear before its officers in New Delhi on February 21.

The ED also asked senior TMC leader Mukul Roy to be present for questioning in the national capital on February 19 in connection with its investigation into siphoning of funds in a chit fund case.