ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case, Hours After Raid At Home

Hours after a raid at his house, the Enforecement Directorate have arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case
As per reports, the central probe agency arrested the Delhi AAP MLA as part of a money laundering investigation against him and some others linked to the politican.
Khan was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency conducted a search at his residence in Okhla area of the national capital.
The money laundering case against the 50-year-old MLA comes after two FIRs, one by the CBI in the Waqf Board related alleged irregularities and another by the Delhi ACB related to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.
The Okhla MLA has dismissed the allegations against him and has accused the agency of harassing him for two years and for slapping "false cases" against him.
His arrest comes after the ED arrived at his house with a search warrant and a warrant for his arrest. Taking to social media platform X, the AAP MLA stated that the Ed has come to arrest him.
In a video message, Khan stated that he had been complying with every ED notice sent to him leading up to events on Monday morning.
Following this, several AAP leaders such as Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, who have faced similar charges, blamed the BJP and Cnetral government for carrying out a "dictatorship".
Amanatullah Khan is the fourth high-profile AAP leader to be arrested by a central agency since ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in February 2023; the others include Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
While Singh and Sisodia received bail earlier this year, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remains in jail after a case against him was filed by the CBI.