Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Home National

Earthquake Hits Andaman And Nicobar Island; No Casualty Reported Yet

The quake came just one day after North India got shaken by midnight tremors as an intense earthquake of 6.3 magnitude had hit Nepal killing at least 6 people.

Earthquake (Representative Image)
Earthquake (Representative Image) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 8:13 am

Following the intense earthquake in Nepal and a minor one in Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands today got hit by another of 4.3 magnitude in the Richter scale.

As per the reports of National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 10 kms below the surface of the earth.

 

In a tweet the organization said, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 10-11-2022, 02:29:36 IST, Lat: 9.45 & Long: 93.44, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 253km SSE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India."

However, there are no reports of any injury till now.

Yesterday, northern India got shaken in the midnight as a 6.3 magnitude quake hit Nepal. Following Nepal's tremors, Uttarakhand even experienced morning shake, however of low intensity.

6 people had died at Doti district of Nepal where a building got collapsed. Further injuries and casualties are not reported. 

