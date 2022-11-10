Earthquake Hits Andaman And Nicobar Island; No Casualty Reported Yet

Following the intense earthquake in Nepal and a minor one in Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands today got hit by another of 4.3 magnitude in the Richter scale.

As per the reports of National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 10 kms below the surface of the earth.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 10-11-2022, 02:29:36 IST, Lat: 9.45 & Long: 93.44, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 253km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/i49u0aOWhJ @Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/Qt6149tx9O — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 9, 2022

In a tweet the organization said, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 10-11-2022, 02:29:36 IST, Lat: 9.45 & Long: 93.44, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 253km SSE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India."

However, there are no reports of any injury till now.

Yesterday, northern India got shaken in the midnight as a 6.3 magnitude quake hit Nepal. Following Nepal's tremors, Uttarakhand even experienced morning shake, however of low intensity.