Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

EAM Jaishankar Meets US Secretary Of State Blinken

Home National

EAM Jaishankar Meets US Secretary Of State Blinken

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken focusing on bilateral ties and pressing global issues including the Ukraine conflict.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 2:42 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken focusing on bilateral ties and pressing global issues including the Ukraine conflict. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the India-hosted G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the national capital."Pleased to meet US Secretary of State @SecBlinken on #G20FMM sidelines. Opportunity to review bilateral ties and discuss global issues," Jaishankar tweeted. It is understood that the Ukraine conflict and India's agenda for the G20 figured in the talks.


Blinken arrived in the national capital on Wednesday night to attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting that took place amid a bitter rift between the West and the Russia-China combine over the Ukraine conflict. Blinken is set to attend a Quad foreign ministers' meeting on Friday. After attending the first session of the G20 meeting Blinken tweeted: "I went to the #G20 today with two imperatives: First, to ensure that the G20 -- with India at the helm -- advances our shared goals, and second, to demonstrate how the US, together with our partners, is acting to meet the needs of the world. We succeeded at both."


The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

Related stories

US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Arrives In Delhi To Attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet

US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Gives Warning Over Spy Balloon

US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Arrives In Middle East Amid Rising Israeli-Palestinian Tensions

Tags

National India-US Relations G20 Bilateral Meeting Ukraine Conflict Global Issues Quad Meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Antony Blinken
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority