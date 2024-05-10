National

EAC-PM Report On Muslim Population In India Misinterpreted: Population Foundation Of India

Across publications, the headlines primarily emphasized a notable shift in India's demographic landscape as the Muslim population increased while the Hindu population shrunk within the time frame of 1950 to 2015. Citing the Census of India data, PFI highlighted a nuanced representation of demographic trends. According to the Census, over the past three decades, the decadal growth rate among Muslims has been following a downward trajectory compared to the Hindus.

Advertisement

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amidst widespread media coverage of a report on the significantly growing Muslim population and shrinking Hindu population in India within the time frame of 1950 to 2015, the Population Foundation of India (PFI), an independent think tank, raised concerns against the media's 'selective portrayal of data' and termed it 'misleading' and 'inaccurate' reporting.

A day before, based on a study titled 'Share of Religious Minorities: A Cross-Country Analysis (1950-2015)' released by the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PM-EAC), several news outlets published news articles highlighting the changes in the country's population from the religious point of view.

Across publications, the headlines primarily emphasized a notable shift in India's demographic landscape as the Muslim population's share increased from 9.84 percent in 1950 to 14.09 percent in 2015 while the share of Hindu population exhibited a decline from 84.68 percent to 78.06 percent over the same period.

Advertisement

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval - null
India’s Muslim Population Is Almost Equal To 33 OIC Members: NSA Ajit Doval

BY Outlook Web Desk

What did PFI say?

According to Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, PFI, "The study's focus on changes in the share of majority and minority religious groups globally over a 65-year period should not be used to incite fear or discrimination against any community. The media's selective portrayal of data to highlight the increase in the Muslim population is an example of misrepresentation that ignores broader demographic trends."

Citing the Census of India data, PFI rather highlighted a nuanced representation of demographic trends. According to the Census, over the past three decades, the decadal growth rate among Muslims has been following a downward trajectory compared to the Hindus.

Advertisement

"Specifically, the decadal growth rate for Muslims decreased from 32.9 per cent in 1981-1991 to 24.6 percent in 2001-2011. This decline is more pronounced than that of Hindus, whose growth rate fell from 22.7 per cent to 16.8 per cent over the same period. The census data is available from 1951 to 2011 and is quite similar to the data in this study, indicating that these numbers are not new," PFI said in a statement.

Photo: Jheelam
info_icon
Photo: Jheelam
info_icon
Holy Call, verses of the Quran encourage adoption of quality over quantity when forming a family - null
Why The Myth Of Muslim Population Overtaking Hindus Is Unfounded

BY Rakhi Bose

Furthermore, citing examples of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, PFI also mentioned that the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) among all religious groups has been steadily declining owing to several broader socio-economic factors including access to education and healthcare which share a direct relation with lower fertility rates across all religious lines.

According to Muttreja, the most effective way to manage population growth is through investing in education, economic development, and equality.

“Our analysis indicates that women's education is the most critical factor in reducing fertility rates. Therefore, interventions should focus on providing education and family planning services irrespective of religion,” she said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise Policy: HC Seeks ED's Stand On BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea
  2. EAC-PM Report On Muslim Population In India Misinterpreted: Population Foundation Of India
  3. Us vs Them
  4. India's Strides In Research On Arctic, Antarctica And Himalayas May Soon Be Part Of NCERT Textbooks
  5. Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case: 3 Acquitted, 2 Convicted And Sentenced To Life Imprisonment By Pune Court
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar Drops Pic From 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' Sets, Pens A Gratitude Note For Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra
  2. Watch: BTS' RM Drops Cinematic Short Film For Pre-Release Track 'Come Back To Me'
  3. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  4. Vijay Raaz Opens Up On His Chemistry With Ashutosh Rana: 'Just Being Ourselves In Real Life’
  5. Tamannaah Bhatia’s 'Toxic Trait': ‘Telling People I’m Down For Anything, When In Reality I Mean Not After 8 Pm’
Sports News
  1. NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks Win To Even Series At 1 Game
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: New Zealand's Colin Munro Retires From International Cricket Following T20 World Cup Snub
  3. Giro D'Italia, Stage 6: Pelayo Sanchez Wins; Tadej Pogacar Retains Overall Lead - In Pics
  4. IPL 2024: 'Vintage Virat Kohli' Revives RCB's Playoff Hopes, Cameron Green Applauds The Star
  5. Deadline Looms: Rahul Dravid Must Reapply For Head Coach Position After June, Says Jay Shah
World News
  1. A West Bank Village Feels Helpless After Israeli Settlers Attack With Fire And Bullets
  2. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
  3. Gaza War: Israeli Military Says It Has Weapons It Needs For Rafah Ground Operation
  4. US Dismisses Russian Allegations Of Interference In Indian Elections
  5. 4 Killed In Yet Another Wrong-Way Highway Crash In Connecticut
Latest Stories
  1. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  2. Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say
  3. Pakistan Women's Tour Of England 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And More
  4. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  5. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election: Voices Of Neglect From The Ground
  6. Hailey Bieber Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Justin Bieber After Almost Six Years Of Marriage
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: New Zealand's Colin Munro Retires From International Cricket Following T20 World Cup Snub
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Targets Modi Over ‘Drain Of Wealth’ From Indian Families To Crony Corporates