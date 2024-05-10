EAC-PM Report On Muslim Population In India Misinterpreted: Population Foundation Of India

"Specifically, the decadal growth rate for Muslims decreased from 32.9 per cent in 1981-1991 to 24.6 percent in 2001-2011. This decline is more pronounced than that of Hindus, whose growth rate fell from 22.7 per cent to 16.8 per cent over the same period. The census data is available from 1951 to 2011 and is quite similar to the data in this study, indicating that these numbers are not new," PFI said in a statement.