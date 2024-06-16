National

Drugs Worth Rs 9 Cr Seized In Assam; Two Peddlers Nabbed

"In a joint operation by @karimganjpolice and BSF G Branch, Karimganj, 30,000 YABA tablets valued at Rs 9 cr was seized from a vehicle," Sarma said in a post on X. The joint security team also apprehended two drug peddlers who were transporting the contrabands, he added.