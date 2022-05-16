Drone Excellence Centre To Be Set Up In UP

Omnipresent Robot Technologies has inked a pact with Gautam Buddha University and Skill Council of India to set up a drone excellence centre in Uttar Pradesh.

The centre will have segments for drone pilot and operations training, drone data processing and analysis and app development, drone design and manufacturing, and drone testing and repair, according to a release issued on Monday.

Recently, Omnipresent was selected as a beneficiary under the government's PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for drones and drone components. "We intend to hire the first 100 students coming out of the programme for our own internal needs. Our target is to produce over 100s of trained drone pilots along with 100s of indigenously manufactured drones every month," Omnipresent CTO Jyoti Vashishta Sinha said.

Gautam Buddha University is located in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Skill councils have been set up by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

-With PTI Input