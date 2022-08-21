Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Don't Tweet From AC Room, Go Out And See BJP's Work: UP Minister To Mayawati

Anil Rajbhar statement came a day after the former chief minister alleged that there was 'jungle raj' in Uttar Pradesh and the call of development was just a hoax.  

BSP Chief Mayawati
BSP Chief Mayawati PTI Photo/Nand Kumar

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 11:38 am

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar on Saturday asked Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati to refrain from tweeting by sitting in an air-conditioned room but go out and look at the work being done by the BJP government.

His statement came a day after the former chief minister alleged that there was 'jungle raj' in Uttar Pradesh and the call of development was just a hoax.  

Rajbhar, the state's labour and employment minister, was speaking to the media after conducting a surprise inspection of the Kannauj district hospital. 

Rajbhar claimed that the BJP has lived up to people's expectations, which is why it has received the mandate for a second term.

(With PTI Inputs)

