National

'Dialogue And Diplomacy': PM Modi, Iranian President Meet On BRICS Sidelines; Discuss Middle East Conflict

The two leaders had a "fruitful discussion," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told a media briefing here.

PM Modi meets Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian
PM Modi meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Kazan, Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who emphasised the need for peace in West Asia and the role that India could play in de-escalating the conflict given its good relations with all the parties, amid heightened tension between Iran and Israel.

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in key areas, including Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

"Had a very good meeting with the President of Iran, Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian. We reviewed the full range of relations between our countries. We also discussed ways to deepen ties in futuristic sectors," Modi wrote on X in both English and Persian.

This was their first meeting after Pezeshkian became president in July following his victory in snap elections. Pezeshkian succeeded President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

The two leaders had a "fruitful discussion," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told a media briefing here.

"Both the leaders also discussed the situation in West Asia. Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep concern over the escalating conflict and reiterated India's call for the protection of civilians and the prevention of harm to civilians. He emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the tensions," Misri said.

President Pezeshkian emphasised the need for peace and harmony in the region and the role that India could play in de-escalating the conflict given its good relations with all the parties involved, the foreign secretary said.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Pezeshkian on his recent victory and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening the age-old bilateral ties with Iran. He also welcomed Iran in the BRICS family.

Both leaders emphasised the shared historical and civilisational ties between the two countries and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in various fields.

"The discussion focused on key areas of cooperation, particularly the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) which are crucial for enhancing regional connectivity and economic partnership," Misri said.

"Noting that the signing of the long-term contract of Chabahar Port is an important milestone in bilateral relations, the two leaders reaffirmed its significance for reconstruction and redevelopment of Afghanistan and enhancing trade and economic linkages with Central Asia," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Misri said Afghanistan also figured in the discussion between the two leaders. "Both of them underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region alongwith continuing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan," he said.

President Pezeshkian acknowledged India's role in Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS. "They agreed to continue their cooperation in various international forums," Misri said.

Prime Minister invited President Pezeshkian to visit India at an early date. President Pezeshkian accepted the invitation, the MEA said.

The meeting between the two leaders came amid the Israel-Hamas war and the Israel-Hezbollah conflict that have shown signs of escalation. Israel has also said it was preparing for retaliation against Iran's missile attack earlier this month.

India has been expressing deep concern over the current situation in West Asia and called for a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the tension in the region.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi in September had called for a ceasefire in West Asia, the release of hostages and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy and stressed that only a two-state solution will deliver enduring peace and stability in the volatile region.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim Rebuild Innings
  2. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  3. ENG Vs PAK 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Fit And Ready For Greater Bowling Duties In Decider
  4. Kenya vs Seychelles Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 10
  5. Zimbabwe vs Gambia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 12
Football News
  1. Vincent Kompany In Awe Of Barcelona's Lionel Messi-Like Replacement In Lamine Yamal
  2. UEFA Champions League: Arsenal Beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 As Lacklustre Hosts Bounce Back
  3. Alessia Russo Named England's Women's Player Of The Year
  4. WSL Season So Far: Brighton Soar While Everton, Villa And West Ham Toil
  5. Monaco 5-1 Red Star Belgrade, UEFA Champions League: Minamino Brace Helps Hosts Thrash Serbian Side
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors
  2. India 4-2 Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Match Report: IND Earn Third Straight Win
  3. India Vs Germany Test Series: Indian Coach Fulton Opens Up On Vision For 2026 WC, 2028 Olympics
  4. India Vs Germany, Bilateral Series 2024: Harmanpreet And Co Primed To Challenge World Champions
  5. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed | Top Points
  2. 'Dialogue And Diplomacy': PM Modi, Iranian President Meet On BRICS Sidelines; Discuss Middle East Conflict
  3. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  4. How the High Courts In India Have Acted On Marital Rape Cases
  5. Are Existing Laws Enough To Address Marital Rape?
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah 'Behind' Drone Attack On Netanyahu's House; 18 Killed In Strikes On Beirut
  2. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
  3. Trump Vs Kamala: Divided By Ukraine, United By Israel
  4. China Confirms Agreement With India To End LAC Standoff
  5. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  2. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  7. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  8. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors