Dharamshala: Tibetan Community Celebrates 89th Birthday Of 14th Dalai Lama | In Pics

The 14th Dalai Lama marked his 89th birthday on July 6. Marking the special day, the Tibetan community at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala joined in on the birthday celebrations for the spiritual leader.

Exiled Tibetan Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Exiled Tibetan school girls in a traditional costumes eat cakes and sweets as they wait to perform a traditional dance at an event to celebrate the 89th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala.

Dalai Lama Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Exile Tibetans in a ceremonial dress perform a traditional dance at an event to celebrate the 89th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala.

Dalai Lama Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Exiled Tibetans in ceremonial outfits wait to perform a traditional dance at an event to celebrate the 89th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala.

Tsuglakhang Temple Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

A band from the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts plays at an event to celebrate the 89th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala.

Dalai Lama Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

A young exiled Tibetan girl gets her lips painted by her teacher before she performs a traditional dance at an event to celebrate the 89th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala.

89th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

A volunteer distributes Indian sweets to exile Tibetan Buddhist nuns at an event to celebrate the 89th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala.

Dalai Lama Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Exiled Tibetans in a ceremonial outfits eat cakes as they wait to perform a traditional dance at an event to celebrate the 89th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala.

Dalai Lama Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

An exiled Tibetan applies eyeliner to another as they wait to perform a traditional dance at an event to celebrate the 89th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala.

Tsuglakhang Temple Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Penpa Tsering, President of Central Tibetan Administration, right, pays his respects in front of a ceremonial chair of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at an event to celebrate the 89th birthday of the spiritual leader at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala.

Dalai Lama Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Exiled Tibetan school children and volunteers put cakes on paper plates before distributing them to a gathering at an event to celebrate the 89th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala.

