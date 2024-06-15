Dhanbad: Passengers Jump Off Train Over Bomb Rumours, 3 Run Over By Another Train On Adjoining Track

Three passengers who were travelling on Sasaram Intercity Express jumped off the train over rumours of a fire and were mowed down by another train on the adjacent track.
The three were hit by a goods train on the adjacent track, officials said.
Many passengers jumped off the train over the rumours, some of who were injured in the incident that took place around 8 pm at Kumandih railway station in Dhanbad Division, its Divisional Railway Manager said.
"A rumour was spread by some miscreants that a fire has broken out in the train which caused a stampede. Many passengers jumped off the train on the adjacent track. A goods train was coming from the other direction and ran over them. Three were killed," news agency PTI quoted the Divisional Railway Manager as saying.
The caller was not a passenger, authorities said.
Authorities are investigating whether this was an act of mischief or if there was another motive, considering the area’s Naxal activity, an indiatvnews.com report mentioned, adding that investigation will be done from this angle as well.