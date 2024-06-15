National

Dhanbad: Passengers Jump Off Train Over Bomb Rumours, 3 Run Over By Another Train On Adjoining Track

Many passengers jumped off the train over the rumours, some of who were injured in the incident that took place around 8 pm at Kumandih railway station in Dhanbad Division, its Divisional Railway Manager said.

File representative image
The three were hit by a goods train on the adjacent track, officials said. Photo: File representative image
info_icon

Three passengers who were travelling on Sasaram Intercity Express jumped off the train over rumours of a fire and were mowed down by another train on the adjacent track.

The three were hit by a goods train on the adjacent track, officials said.

Many passengers jumped off the train over the rumours, some of who were injured in the incident that took place around 8 pm at Kumandih railway station in Dhanbad Division, its Divisional Railway Manager said.

"A rumour was spread by some miscreants that a fire has broken out in the train which caused a stampede. Many passengers jumped off the train on the adjacent track. A goods train was coming from the other direction and ran over them. Three were killed," news agency PTI quoted the Divisional Railway Manager as saying.

The caller was not a passenger, authorities said.

Authorities are investigating whether this was an act of mischief or if there was another motive, considering the area’s Naxal activity, an indiatvnews.com report mentioned, adding that investigation will be done from this angle as well.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: PM Modi Meets Biden, Zelensky, Meloni At G7; Trouble For Author Arundhati Roy
  2. Dhanbad: Passengers Jump Off Train Over Bomb Rumours, 3 Run Over By Another Train On Adjoining Track
  3. 'Unconstitutional': West Bengal Guv Condemns CM For Not Allowing Post-Poll Violence Victims To Enter Raj Bhavan
  4. Sheena Bora's Bones, Remains Collected From Maharashtra Untraceable Now: CBI
  5. Indian Army Gets First Batch Of Nagastra-1 Loitering Munition | Key Features
Entertainment News
  1. How Deepika Padukone Has Become The Box-Office Queen
  2. ‘Janet Planet’: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler And Annie Baker Charm The Audiences At New York Premiere – View Pics
  3. Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday With Much Fanfare – View Pics
  4. ‘Gullak 4’: 5 Moments That Prove The Slice-Of-Life Family Drama Should Be On Your Weekend Binge List
  5. ‘The Bikeriders’: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy And Others Attend The Star-Studded London Screening – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates: NEP Steady In Pursuit Of Historic Win
  2. New Zealand Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Live Updates: BlackCaps Leave UGA Tottering
  3. New Zealand Vs Uganda Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NZ Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. US Open Golf: Mcilroy In 'Great Position' In Congested Leaderboard; Woods To Miss Cut
  5. Nepal Vs South Africa Toss Update, T20 World Cup: Lamichhane In, NEP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Why Are Dining Rooms Disappearing From American Homes? Here's What We Know
  2. Huge Ice Chunk Falls From Sky, New Jersey Family Nearly Escapes Disaster
  3. Pope Francis Becomes First Pontiff To Address A G7 Summit
  4. Biden's G7 Gaffes: US President's Awkward Moments Again Caught On Camera
  5. Hajj Begins Against The Backdrop Of Destructive Israel-Hamas War
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!