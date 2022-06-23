Dhami Meets PM, Seeks Extension Of GST Compensation Period

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, seeking an extension of the GST compensation period for the state beyond this month.

Opposition-ruled states have been pushing the Centre for the continuation of compensation for revenue loss, a five-year arrangement that is ending in June.

The Chief Minister of the BJP-ruled state also sought clearance from the Prime Minister for the Manaskhand Mandir Mala mission and the establishment of a branch of the National Pharmaceutical Education and Research Institute in the state.

The Manaskhand Mandir Mala mission to link ancient temples dotting the Kumaon region was a major promise of Dhami in the run-up to the Champawat bypoll, which he won by a record margin earlier this month.

Dhami also said Uttarakhand is emerging as the country's pharmaceutical hub with around 300 drug manufacturing units of the state contributing nearly 20 per cent of the medicines consumed by the entire country.

Further, the Chief Minister sought the early commencement of flight operations from the Pithoragarh airstrip and the Centre's cooperation in the transfer of Uttar Pradesh's 25 per cent shares in THDC India Ltd's equity shares to Uttarakhand.

He also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and shared with him opinions and suggestions of ex-servicemen on the Agnipath scheme. Dhami had held a dialogue with ex-servicemen here recently to gather their views on the recruitment scheme.

-With PTI Input