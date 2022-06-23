Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Dhami Meets PM, Seeks Extension Of GST Compensation Period

The Chief Minister of the BJP-ruled state also sought clearance from the Prime Minister for the Manaskhand Mandir Mala mission and establishment of a branch of the National Pharmaceutical Education and Research Institute in the state.

Dhami Meets PM, Seeks Extension Of GST Compensation Period
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Facebook/Pushkar Singh Dhami

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 9:42 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, seeking an extension of the GST compensation period for the state beyond this month.

Opposition-ruled states have been pushing the Centre for the continuation of compensation for revenue loss, a five-year arrangement that is ending in June.

The Chief Minister of the BJP-ruled state also sought clearance from the Prime Minister for the Manaskhand Mandir Mala mission and the establishment of a branch of the National Pharmaceutical Education and Research Institute in the state.

Related stories

Sharad Pawar Says Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt's Fate Will Be Decided In Maharashtra Assembly

Dalai Lama Donates Rs 10 Lakh For Flood Relief In Assam

ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Crazy Henry Nicholls Dismissal Forces MCC To Clarify Cricket Rules Again - WATCH

The Manaskhand Mandir Mala mission to link ancient temples dotting the Kumaon region was a major promise of Dhami in the run-up to the Champawat bypoll, which he won by a record margin earlier this month.

Dhami also said Uttarakhand is emerging as the country's pharmaceutical hub with around 300 drug manufacturing units of the state contributing nearly 20 per cent of the medicines consumed by the entire country.

Further, the Chief Minister sought the early commencement of flight operations from the Pithoragarh airstrip and the Centre's cooperation in the transfer of Uttar Pradesh's 25 per cent shares in THDC India Ltd's equity shares to Uttarakhand.

He also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and shared with him opinions and suggestions of ex-servicemen on the Agnipath scheme. Dhami had held a dialogue with ex-servicemen here recently to gather their views on the recruitment scheme.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Uttarakhand CM GST Compensation Politics CM Meets Modi PM Modi GST Pushkar Singh Dhami Dehradun Uttarakhand
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Watch Crazy Nicholls Dismissal

ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Watch Crazy Nicholls Dismissal