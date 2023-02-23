Democracy, Constitution Under Threat In BJP Rule: Cong Chief Kharge On Khera's Deplaning And Arrest

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the arrest of his party leader Pawan Khera and alleged that democracy and Constitution were under threat in the saffron party's regime.

He was talking to reporters at Swami Vivekanand Airport Raipur after his arrival here to attend the Congress's 85th plenary session beginning Friday.

"The BJP has been harassing our party leaders and workers, particularly our spokesperson Khera ji. Assam police arrested Khera ji. There is no such provision in the law. I am happy that the Supreme Court granted bail. It was a slap on BJP," Kharge said.

He accused the BJP of instigating people and said he condemns such acts.

Such things should not happen in democracy, he said.

"They prevent us from speaking inside and outside Parliament. They are trying to end freedom of speech in our country. Democracy and the Constitution are not safe in their hands," he said.

He further lashed out at the BJP saying when preparation for the plenary session in Raipur was underway, raids were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the premises of our party leaders in a bid to disrupt the conclave.

But the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, state Congress chief and party leaders and workers are strongly standing against it and engaged in making the plenary session a grand success, he added.

Khera was on Thursday stopped at the Delhi airport from flying to Raipur to attend the party's plenary session and was arrested soon after by the Assam Police in connection with an FIR over his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Supreme Court, however, provided him relief by releasing him on interim bail till February 28.

-With PTI Input