Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Delhi To Host Bird Festival At Sanjay Van On Sunday

Delhi To Host Bird Festival At Sanjay Van On Sunday

WWF-India has curated the 'Sanjay Van Bird Festival' as a series of events for the people of Delhi to experience and celebrate birds in the city. This is an extended commemoration of the World Wildlife Day (March 3), organisers said. 

Nature walks to spot resident and migratory birds at a bird festival in Delhi Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 5:18 pm

Nature walks to spot resident and migratory birds, interaction multimedia exhibits and workshops have been planned as part of a bird festival that will be hosted in the sylvan Sanjay Van on Sunday.  

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and WWF-India have joined hands for this festival, the DDA announced on Friday, coinciding with the World Wildlife Day. "Delhi is the second most bird-rich capital city in the world. Home to a staggering diversity of resident bird species, the bustling metropolis also welcomes winter and summer visitors and passage migrants who stop by on their incredible journeys," according to an official statement. 

Sanjay Van, a reserve forest in the heart of Delhi, supports over 200 species of birds, it said. WWF-India has curated the 'Sanjay Van Bird Festival' as a series of events for the people of Delhi to experience and celebrate birds in the city. This is an extended commemoration of the World Wildlife Day (March 3), organisers said. 

"We have a lot to learn from birds - patience, resilience, resourcefulness, teamwork, perseverance, adaptability, vigilance and creativity. The Sanjay Van Bird Festival is an endeavour to work with nature, rather than against it. We have successfully held a Moth Festival, Dragonfly Festival as well as numerous nature trails on flora and fauna with experts in the Sanjay Van," Peush Kumar, Deputy Director (Landscapes), DDA, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Launch of a first-of-its-kind publication showcasing select resident and migratory species of birds in Sanjay Van will also be a part of the event. Karan Bhalla, COO, WWF-India said, “With over 200 bird species at Sanjay Van, witnessing the festival will be an enriching journey involving the city’s residents of all ages, in knowing and protecting the wonderful natural habitats in our midst.”

Tags

National Delhi Host Bird Festival Sanjay Van Sanjay Van Bird Festival World Wildlife Day WWF-India Delhi Development Authority
