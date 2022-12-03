Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles At 26.4 Degree Celsius, AQI 'Very Poor'

Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles At 26.4 Degree Celsius, AQI 'Very Poor'

Delhi residents woke up to a cold morning on Saturday as the minimum temperature settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD).

03 Dec 2022 6:35 pm

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the "very poor" category on Saturday, while the maximum temperature settled a notch above the season's average at 26.4 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Delhi residents woke up to a cold morning on Saturday as the minimum temperature settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday stood at 370 (very poor).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The AQI in the national capital had slipped to the "very poor" category on November 26. The air quality levels have remained above the 300-mark since then.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 73 per cent, the IMD said.

-With PTI Input

National Weather Change Climate Change Weather Forecast Air Quality Index (AQI) New Delhi
